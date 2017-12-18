November Tuscaloosa-area residential sales increase 6 percent from last year

Click here to view or print the entire monthly report compliments of the ACRE Corporate Cabinet.

Sales: According to the Tuscaloosa MLS, Tuscaloosa-area residential sales totaled 192 units during November, up 6.1 percent from 181 homes sold during November 2016. Year to date, sales are up 5.6 percent from the same period in 2016. Two more resources to review: Quarterly Report and Annual Report.

For all of the Tuscaloosa area’s housing data, click here.

Forecast: November results were 24 units or 14.3 percent above the Alabama Center for Real Estate’s monthly forecast. ACRE’s 2017 sales forecast through November projected 2,358 closed transactions, while the actual sales were 2,402 units.

Supply: Tuscaloosa’s November housing inventory totaled 888 units, a decrease of 20.6 percent from November 2016. November inventory did not change from October. Inventory has now declined 54.1 percent from the November peak (1,934 units) reached in 2007.

Seeking balance: For the month of November, the inventory-to-sales ratio declined 25.1 percent from 2016 to 2017. It now stands at 4.6 months. Restated, at the November sales pace, it would take 4.6 months to absorb the current inventory for sale. The market equilibrium (balance between supply and demand on a non-seasonally adjusted basis) is considered to be approximately 6 months.

Demand: November residential sales were 1.5 percent below the prior month. Historical data indicates that November sales on average (’12-’16) decrease from October by 6.5 percent. Existing single-family homes were 81 percent of total November sales. New construction sales were 11 percent and condo sales were 8 percent.

Pricing: The Tuscaloosa median sales price in November was $167,950, an increase of 6.3 percent compared to November 2016. The median sales price was down 2.1 percent from October’s median price. Historical data (2012-16) indicate that the median sales price in November typically decreases from October by 0.3 percent. It should be noted that differing sample size (number of residential sales of comparative months) can contribute to statistical volatility, including pricing. Consult with a real estate professional to discuss pricing, as it will vary from neighborhood to neighborhood.

Industry perspective: “The economy and real estate markets continue to show they are resilient. Regardless of the economic metric — GDP, monthly jobs or home prices — the dashboard registers an ‘all-systems-go’ economy,” said KC Conway, director of research and corporate engagement at the Alabama Center for Real Estate. “GDP started the year off with its best Q1 reading in several years and followed it up with above 3 percent readings for Q2 and Q3. (This year) will be the first year since the financial crisis that the economy registered an annual GDP greater than 2 percent. It was just plus 1.6 percent for 2016.

“Job growth is healthy as well. The first week of December the market received solid monthly jobs reports from both ADP (which measures private industry job formation) and the BLS (the government’s monthly jobs report produced by the Bureau of Labor Statistics). ADP reported a healthy new 190,000 private-sector jobs for November and a monthly average of 210,000 jobs over the prior 12 months. The BLS reported November jobs at a higher-than-expected level of 228,000 jobs – and its year-to-date monthly average is 174,000. Unemployment remains low at 4.1 percent, and inflation was just reported on December 13th at 1.7 percent for the “core rate” (which excludes the more volatile food and energy components) and 2.2 percent overall annualized due to higher energy prices.

“The Federal Reserve is taking note of the expanding economy and followed up its prior two rate hikes earlier in 2017 with a 0.25 percent rate increase at its December 13th meeting. Housing conditions remain conducive to growth in new supply and more transaction activity. Single-family home inventories are below demand levels across the nation, Southeast and most Alabama markets. The national rate of appreciation is running above 6 percent on the heels of 5-plus percent in 2016. This is leading builders and lenders to be more receptive to adding inventory. New housing starts and permits will likely end 2017 at or above the 1.3 million units level, split 30 percent multifamily and 70 percent single-family. The outlook heading into 2018 is the best we have seen in a decade.”

Click here to generate more graphs from the Tuscaloosa November Housing Report, including Total Sales, Average Sales Price, Days on the Market, Total Inventory and Months of Supply.

The Tuscaloosa Residential Monthly Report is developed in conjunction with the Tuscaloosa Association of Realtors to better serve West Alabama consumers.