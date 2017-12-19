On this day in Alabama history: Redskins selected Harry Gilmer first in draft

December 19, 1947

The Washington Redskins selected University of Alabama football player Harry Gilmer as the first pick of the 1948 NFL draft. A two-time Heisman Trophy finalist, Gilmer played multiple positions, including halfback and quarterback, on offense, defense and special teams. Gilmer led Alabama to an undefeated season in 1945 and a victory in the 1946 Rose Bowl. He later played eight seasons in the NFL, making the Pro Bowl twice, and served as head coach of the Detroit Lions for two seasons. Gilmer was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 1973 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 1993.

