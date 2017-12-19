James Spann: Wet, stormy in Alabama tonight, tomorrow

James Spann: Unsettled weather ahead for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

FOGGY START: All 67 Alabama counties are under a Dense Fog Advisory early this morning. Visibility is very restricted — in some cases, less than one-quarter of a mile. After the fog dissipates, today will be mostly cloudy with some risk of showers this afternoon, and temperatures will rise into the mid 60s.

WET/STORMY TONIGHT AND TOMORROW: An upper low lifting out of the Southwest will bring rain and thunderstorms to Alabama late tonight and tomorrow. We will have potential for heavy rain at times, and also strong storms. The Storm Prediction Center has north and central Alabama under a “marginal risk” tomorrow as instability values will rise.

The main window for strong to severe storms will come from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. tomorrow. The main threat with heavier storms will come from strong, gusty winds, although there is a low-end threat of a couple of small, isolated tornadoes with rising storm-relative helicity. Rain amounts of 1 to 2 inches are likely across the central counties of the state, with amounts of 2 to 3 inches for the Tennessee Valley of North Alabama.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: The wave will be east of Alabama Thursday, and the day looks dry and mild. We will forecast a mix of sun and clouds with a high near 70 degrees, almost 15 degrees above average for mid to late December. Clouds thicken Thursday night, and rain should move back into the state Friday ahead of an Arctic front. Some thunder will be possible Friday afternoon, but severe storms, for now, are not expected.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday looks cool and wet. Rain will fall much of the day with temperatures falling through the 50s; some North Alabama communities could wind up in the 40s by afternoon. Then, by Sunday, the highest chance of rain shifts down into the southern part of the state.

CHRISTMAS DAY: We are getting good model agreement now; both the American (GFS) and European (ECMWF) global models are showing dry, cold conditions for Alabama Christmas Day. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny with temperatures having a hard time getting out of the 30s. This, of course, could change, but odds of a “White Christmas” for Alabama look very low, as usual.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Cold air stays in place; we will need to keep an eye on the next system due in at the end of the week. For the moment, models suggest it will be warm enough for just rain across our state.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.