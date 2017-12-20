On this day in Alabama history: John Sparkman was born in Hartselle

December 20, 1899

U.S. Sen. John J. Sparkman was born in Hartselle. First elected to the House of Representatives in 1937, Sparkman served 42 years in Congress as he became one of the nation’s most skilled lawmakers. While in Congress, he became a staunch defender of the Tennessee Valley Authority and played a leading role in bringing Redstone Arsenal and the Marshall Space Flight Center to Huntsville. Sparkman served on two prestigious Senate committees, Banking and Currency, and Foreign Relations. He won the Democratic nomination for vice president under Adlai Stevenson, but lost the 1952 election to the Republican ticket of Dwight D. Eisenhower and Richard Nixon.

John Sparkman received his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Alabama from 1917-1923. During this time he also edited the university newspaper and was a leader in student government. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of W.S. Hoole Special Collections Library, The University of Alabama Libraries) John Sparkman and his running mate, Adlai Stevenson, meet with President Harry Truman during Sparkman’s presidential campaign in August 1952. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of National Archives) President John F. Kennedy signs the bill S. 900 in the Oval Office, White House, Washington, D.C. The bill provides for the striking of medals in commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of Mobile, Alabama. (L-R) Standing: Alphonse Lucas, assistant to Rep. Frank Boykin of Alabama; Sen. John Sparkman of Alabama; Sen. Lister Hill of Alabama; Rep. Boykin; April 24, 1961. (Photograph by Abbie Rowe, White House Photographs, John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston; NARA) John J. Sparkman, senator from Alabama, c. 1946-1950. (Harris & Ewing, Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division) Celebration commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) held outside the TVA’s Chemical Engineering Building in Muscle Shoals, Alabama; President John F. Kennedy (not pictured) delivered an address for the occasion. (L-R) Sens. John Sparkman and Lister Hill of Alabama; Alabama Gov. George C. Wallace; and Frank E. Smith, member of the TVA Board (partially hidden); May 18, 1963. (Photograph by Cecil W. Stoughton, White House Photographs, John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston; NARA) In February 1970, U.S. Sen. John Sparkman spoke on Dr. Wernher von Braun’s career in Alabama prior to his move from Huntsville to Washington, D.C., to take a position at NASA headquarters. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of NASA)

