Take an Israeli culinary tour of Mediterranean fare at Eli’s Jerusalem Grill

Eli’s Jerusalem Grill is a dream come true for Birmingham, Alabama residents hungry for authentic Mediterranean food.

The food is heaven-sent for faithful Eli’s customer Alexandra Hodges, who has enjoyed eating at Eli’s U.S. Highway 280 restaurant since she discovered the Mediterranean offerings. Her favorite meal is Eli’s spicy lamb and chicken shawarma with a side of all-organic vegetables, washed down with organic iced tea.

Eli’s Jerusalem Grill from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

“I love Eli’s Grill,” said Hodges, a 23-year-old UAB nursing student who works at a Birmingham hospital. “It’s always good. You can count on the food being fresh. I try to eat organic.” Away from work, it’s not unusual for Hodges to drive 25 miles for dinner at Eli’s Jerusalem Grill.

Those are comments Eli Markshtien loves to hear, knowing his food “hits the spot.”

Customers can partake of lamb chops, beef kabobs, chicken schnitzel and shakshuka, an Israeli Tunisian dish of eggs poached in a spicy sauce of tomatoes, chili peppers, garlic, onions and cumin, and many more Mediterranean dishes. Seven different fresh salad sides are offered: tabouli, Moroccan carrot, roasted peppers, red cabbage, red beet, an Israeli salad and a salad sampler.

Many customers try appetizers such as hummus and/or baba ghanoush, a dish of eggplant, garlic and seasonings that can be dipped with Eli’s fluffy pita bread.

Customers are never shortchanged on taste, he said.

“The cooking is straight from Israel, using my Mom’s and Grandmother’s recipes,” said Eli (pronounced “El-lee”), who has been in business for three years. “There’s nothing like that here. We do organic, grass-fed beef, chicken and fish with a lot of flavor. We decided to open a restaurant. It’s a dream that I’d always had.”

It’s all thanks to Markshtien’s nearly lifelong desire – and a gentle push from his wife and business partner, Laurel, and her mother.

With Laurel’s business acumen and his mother’s treasured family recipes, the restaurant quickly became a booming success. The first Eli’s Jerusalem Grill at Highway 280 in Inverness is busy morning to night, and the new Eli’s Grill at Pizitz Food Hall in downtown Birmingham is attracting lots of people.

Food born in Israel, 6,500 miles away

A former construction worker, Eli has come a long way from Sha`ar HaGolan, a small village in northern Israel, to becoming an “Israeli-Southerner.” He delights in telling customers that his daughter attends the University of Alabama.

Walking into the Highway 280 store, many customers say they feel as though they’ve been transported to Israel’s Temple Mount in Jerusalem. The left wall of the restaurant features a large-scale photo of the ancient limestone blocks that compose the Western Wall (or “Wailing Wall”).

Markshtien lived in Israel nearly 23 years, during which he graduated from high school and served as a paratrooper for the Israel Defense Forces for five years.

Beef and lamb shawarma are made from grass-fed meats, slow-cooked on a rotisserie. (Brittany Faush / Alabama NewsCenter) Chicken shawarma contains organic chicken slow-cooked on a rotisserie. (Brittany Faush / Alabama NewsCenter) Eli’s Jerusalem Grill specializes in savory dishes. (Brittany Faush / Alabama NewsCenter)

“In Israel, everyone goes to battle,” Markshtien said. “I did what I was supposed to give – it’s the way you live your life.”

The restaurant features Israeli dishes that are non-GMO (nongenetically modified organisms). About 90 percent of the menu is gluten-free and organic – perfect for customers who try to stay on a healthy diet. Markshtien buys organic spices from suppliers in Illinois and ships in non-GMO sunflower oil.

“It wasn’t easy to do this,” he said. “The ingredients are expensive. Non-GMOs are expensive. But it’s so important to what you put into your body. Kids like meals with French fries. We are providing food that’s good for you.”

His employees stay busy making fresh pita bread the entire day. Focusing on using only the freshest ingredients, the restaurant doesn’t have a freezer.

“We have organic black iced tea and fountain drinks, as well as beer and red and white wine from Israel,” Markshtien said. There are 14 beverage options.

Diners can satisfy their sweet tooth with baklava or kanafe, a dessert served in Israel and Arabic countries. Made from shredded coconut, palm, citrus syrup, raw pistachio, sweet cream and shredded noodles, the kanafe has garnered a following.

“The biggest majority of people who come in are repeat customers,” Markshtien said. “Southern men like meat. As soon as they taste our dishes, they love it. The food is flavorful.”

Eli’s Jerusalem Grill consistently earns a 100 percent health rating from the Jefferson County Department of Health, deemed a badge of honor by Markshtien. His commitment to good food – for fellow Southerners – is a matter of pride.

“Good food can be good for you,” Markshtien said. “I want my customers to leave us happy and filled, having been served very well.”