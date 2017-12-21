James Spann: Alabama gets much colder by Christmas Eve

James Spann: Rain returns to Alabama this weekend from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

STILL MILD THROUGH TOMORROW: We are forecasting a high in the mid to upper 60s across much of Alabama today, about 10 degrees above average for late December. The day will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. The weather stays mild tomorrow, but the day will be mostly cloudy with some risk of scattered showers. The next organized rain for the state comes tomorrow night into Saturday, thanks to an approaching cold front.

Some thunder is possible, but severe storms are not expected. Rain amounts should be in the one-half-inch to 1-inch range, so no flooding this time. And it sure looks like temperatures will be going the wrong way Saturday as the cold front pushes down through the state. We begin the day in the low 60s, but we fall through the 50s, reaching the 40s by mid to late afternoon.

BIRMINGHAM BOWL: The annual Birmingham Bowl is Saturday, featuring Texas Tech vs. South Florida. The game kicks off at 11 a.m. at Legion Field. The sky will be cloudy, with rain likely during the game; temperatures will fall from near 58 at kickoff into the low 50s by the final whistle. There is no risk of severe weather, and probably no thunder.

SUNDAY/CHRISTMAS DAY: These two days will be cold and dry with a good supply of sunshine; the high Sunday and Monday will be in the 40s, and kids will wake up early Christmas morning with temperatures in the 20s.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Tuesday and Wednesday will stay dry with sunny days and fair nights; highs creep up into the 50s. Clouds return Thursday and Friday with some risk of showers as moisture levels rise. Beyond that, models diverge, but the overall idea is that a new surge of cold air should roll into the state around New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day.

