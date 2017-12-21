Have yourself a Merry Christmas at the Birmingham Bowl, Gulf Shores and other holiday festivities with Can’t Miss Alabama

Happy holidays from the Alabama NewsCenter staff!

Birmingham Bowl

The South Florida Bulls take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Legion Field Saturday, Dec. 23 at 11 a.m. Click for tickets.

Coastal Christmas

Have yourself a Coastal Christmas in Gulf Shores. Enjoy a variety of festivities from ice skating to photos with Santa. Click here for the complete schedule. Visit the website for more information.

Christmas Lights at Palisades Park

Drive through Oneonta’s Palisades Park to see their Christmas light display through Sunday, Dec. 31. Admission is free, but donations are welcomed. For an appointment to see Santa and enjoy refreshments, call 205-274-0017. The lights are on display at Palisades Park at 1225 Palisades Parkway.

Andalusia’s Christmas Candyland

Candyland on the Court Square and Springdale on Ice is every weekend in Andalusia through Saturday, Dec. 30. See Candyland’s 60-foot Christmas tree, snow shows and play cottages. Children activities are train rides, snow tubing, ice skating, light shows and musical acts. Candyland is closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. For the complete list of Candyland activities, follow this link or call 334-222-2030.

Galaxy of Lights

A magical holiday village of animated lights, garden scenes and other exhibits is live entertainment for the entire family at Galaxy of Lights in Huntsville. Walking nights are easier with new sidewalks and bridges. Visitors can enjoy coffee and hot chocolate. Proceeds support Toys for Tots, Inner City Church of Christ and Interfaith Missions Foodline. To further this cause, donations can be given here. Click for pricing and more information. The event is at the Huntsville Botanical Garden at 4747 Bob Wallace Ave.

‘A Christmas Carol’ at ASF

“A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens will complete your holiday season. The play is being featured at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival in Montgomery through Sunday, Dec. 24. The production is approximately two hours, with an intermission. For more information, visit the website.

Magic Christmas in Lights at Bellingrath Gardens and Home

Magic Christmas in Lights at Bellingrath Gardens and Home is having its annual holiday light show through Sunday, Dec. 31. The show displays 3 million lights on the 65-acre garden estate. Visit with Santa, take photos, enjoy the nightly performances and tour the grounds. To learn more about Bellingrath Gardens and for ticket information, follow this link.

Ice Skating at Railroad Park

Birmingham Ice Skating in Railroad Park is underway through Jan. 1. The hours are Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The rink will be closed Christmas Day. The rink will offer free skating lessons, and birthday and holiday parties are welcomed. Click for the complete schedule. To learn more about the skating rink, follow this link. For details, email [email protected] or call 205-521-9933. Railroad Park is at 1600 First Ave. S.

Let it Snow and Festival of Trees

The Hardin Center presents Let it Snow and Festival of Trees through Sunday, Dec. 31 at the Imagination Place Children’s Museum in Gadsden. At Festival of Trees, local students will make handmade ornaments and decorate more than 30 Christmas trees by using national parks and monuments as their theme. At the Let it Snow exhibit, children ages 2 through 10 can play in a pit of nontoxic polymer that feels like snow. The children will enjoy snow slides and play in an ice rink. The Hardin Center is closed on Christmas. For field trip information, call 256-543-2787 or visit the website. The hours for the exhibits are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 256-543-2787, ext. 31 or email [email protected]. The Mary G. Hardin Center is at 501 Broad St.

Posing Beauty in African American Culture

Understand art through the Posing Beauty in African American Culture photography exhibition. Explore popular culture, race, class and gender, which includes advertising, music, film, video, fashion and other aesthetics. Guest artists are Carrie Mae Weems, Gordon Parks, Charles “Teenie” Harris, Sheila Pree Bright, Leonard Freed, Renee Cox, Anthony Barboza, Bruce Davidson, Mickalene Thomas and Jeanne Moutoussamy-Ashe. The exhibition will be on display through Sunday, Jan. 21 at the Mobile Museum of Art. For more information, follow this link.

Christmas at the Falls

Celebrate the holiday season with beautiful, decorative lights nightly at Christmas at the Falls in Gadsden. Entertainment includes a visit with Santa, train rides, a petting zoo and children’s activities. The festivities are underway through Dec. 23 and Dec. 26-30 at Noccalula Falls. Purchase tickets here.

Zoolight Safari

The annual Zoolight Safari continues through Dec. 23 and 26-31 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Birmingham Zoo. Enjoy over 1 million lights, as well as carousel rides and slides, holiday music and more. Follow this link for ticket information. The Birmingham Zoo is at 2630 Cahaba Road.