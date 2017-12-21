Rotaract Club of Birmingham raises funds to update classroom libraries

By Katie Bolton

The Rotaract Club of Birmingham supplied all of Birmingham's second-grade classrooms with high-interest books a decade ago, and now the group is raising money to replenish those libraries. (Contributed)

The Rotaract Club of Birmingham is holding a “Jingle Book Drive” through Dec. 31 to raise funds to acquire new, reading-level-appropriate books to freshen up Ready2Read libraries in second-grade classrooms across the Birmingham City School System.

Donation options range from one book to a whole classroom library:

  • 1 hardbound book ($14)
  • 2 hardbound books ($28)
  • 1 year of Reading Buddy books ($168)
  • Whole classroom library ($910)

Simply visit ​birminghamrotaract.com/jinglebookdrive​​ and select the best option to give.

Ready2Read is the Rotaract Club of Birmingham’s international award-winning signature service program that inspires students to read for pleasure by providing a library of high-interest books for classroom use. In addition to the classroom libraries, the club partners with Better Basics for volunteers who visit and read to the students twice a month. The goal is to increase the reading level of elementary-age students. Research has shown that the second-grade year is critical to the long-term reading success of students.

The ​Rotaract Club of Birmingham​ is a young professional organization that focuses on developing community leaders to foster responsible citizenship and professional skills, and to serve the needs of the community. It is the largest Rotaract Club in the world, comprising nearly 300 young professionals in the Birmingham community. For more information, visit ​birminghamrotaract.com​.

Research shows that the second-grade year is critical to students’ long-term reading success. (Contributed)
The aim of Rotaract’s Ready2Read program is to increase the reading level of second-graders during a crucial developmental year. (Contributed)
