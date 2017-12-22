Holiday How-To: Overcoming the overwhelming pressure to overindulge

One of the toughest challenges during the holidays is resisting the urge to overindulge. It’s not just the kids who have visions of sugar plums dancing in their heads; many adults take an “anything goes” approach to eating during the season. The result: a thicker waistline and post-holiday regrets.

It’s natural to crave heavier and warming foods as the weather turns colder. But when you combine it with “letting loose” at holiday gatherings – that’s a recipe for overeating.

Here are a few tips to fight the overwhelming forces that lead to overindulging: