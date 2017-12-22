James Spann: More widespread rain for Alabama tonight, tomorrow

RADAR CHECK: We have scattered light rain showers across Alabama this afternoon, but there is an axis of much heavier rain from the Ark-La-Tex region through parts of Arkansas and Tennessee, where a flash-flood watch is in effect through tonight.

Rain becomes more widespread across Alabama late tonight and tomorrow; we project rain amounts between one-half inch and 1 inch for most communities, and a thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has introduced a “marginal risk” of severe storms for parts of North Alabama tomorrow.

A few storms could produce gusty winds tomorrow morning, but the overall threat level is very low. The rain will end from northwest to southeast during the midday.

COLDER: Temperatures will be going the “wrong way” tomorrow; for north and central Alabama, we begin the day in the low 60s, but then we fall through the 50s, winding up in the 40s by mid to late afternoon with a brisk north wind.

BIRMINGHAM BOWL: The annual Birmingham Bowl is Saturday, featuring Texas Tech vs. South Florida. The game kicks off at 11 a.m. at Legion Field. Rain is likely during the first half, but there is a decent chance the second half will be rain-free. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s at kickoff, falling into the low 50s by the final whistle with a cool north wind developing.

SUNDAY/MONDAY: Sunday will be mostly cloudy and cool, with a high in the 50- to 55-degree range; the sky will clear Sunday night, and Christmas Day will be sunny but cold. We start the day in the 20s; Monday’s high will be in the mid 40s, about 10 degrees below average for Dec. 25.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: The weather stays dry Tuesday and most of the day Wednesday, but another cold front will bring a risk of showers by Wednesday night or Thursday, followed by much colder air for the New Year’s Eve weekend. There’s still a pretty big model spread, making it hard to nail down the specific details.

