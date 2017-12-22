The Old Mill Restaurant in Dothan has been pleasing customers for more than three decades.

While “old” is in its name, it’s the freshness of the food that has made the Old Mill Restaurant a local landmark and a favorite spot to stop and eat on the way to the Gulf Coast.

It doesn’t get much fresher than the grouper, which is fileted daily and is one of most beloved items on the menu.

It has also earned the Old Mill Restaurant a spot on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.

Old Mill’s super grouper is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.