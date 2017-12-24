On this day in Alabama history: Jake Hess was born in Limestone County

December 24, 1927

Southern gospel singer Jake Hess was born in the Mount Pisgah community of Limestone County. A founding member of the Statesmen Quartet and the Imperials, Hess’s bands became famous for introducing new musical genres and instruments like the piano, drums, bass and electric guitars to gospel music. As a solo artist, Hess won three straight Grammy Awards for Best Sacred Performance between 1968 and 1970 and, in 1981, won the Grammy Award for Best Traditional Gospel Performance with his band the Masters V. Hess was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the Southern Gospel Music Hall of Fame and the Alabama Music Hall of Fame.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.