On this day in Alabama history: Creek Indian David Moniac was born in Montgomery County

December 25, 1802

Creek Indian David Moniac, grand-nephew of Alexander McGillivray, was born in present-day Montgomery County. The grand-nephew of controversial Creek leader Alexander McGillivray, Moniac became one of the earliest ethnic minorities and the first Alabama native to graduate from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1822. During the Second Seminole War in 1836, he served as the only Native American commissioned officer when he led the Creek Regiment of Mounted Volunteers as a major. While leading his regiment, Moniac died in action during the Battle of Wahoo Swamp. He is likely buried at the Florida National Cemetery near Augustine.

Print shows a view of the Hudson River, opposite of the military academy at West Point, New York, c. 1821-1825. (Artwork by W.G. Wall, Engraved by I. Hill, Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division) David Moniac’s gravestone, Florida National Cemetery. (Jody Scott Fulwood, https://www.findagrave.com)

