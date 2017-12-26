Alabama Legacy Moment: Old Federal Road

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Alabama Legacy Moment: Old Federal Road
The Old Federal Road in Alabama was originally established as a postal route but led to westward expansion for the U.S. (APT)

Alabama Public Television is producing a series of videos titled “Alabama Legacy Moments” that offer a quick history of the people, places and stories that have defined Alabama. Done in conjunction with the ongoing bicentennial celebration of the state that concludes in 2019, the short pieces should inspire you to learn more about the rich history of Alabama. “Alabama Legacy Moments”  are sponsored by the Alabama Bicentennial Commission and the Alabama Broadcasters Association.

This “Legacy Moment” is Old Federal Road

Alabama Legacy Moment: Old Federal Road from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

business

Huntsville November home sales increase 14 percent from last year

Prev Story

Related Stories