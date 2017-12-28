On this day in Alabama history: Hubert Green was born in Birmingham

December 28, 1946

Golfer Hubert Green was born in Birmingham. Named the 1971 Rookie of the Year by Sports Illustrated, Green went on to win 26 professional golf tournaments, including the coveted U.S. Open in 1977 and the PGA Championship in 1985. He is also a three-time member of the U.S. Ryder Cup Team, which represents the United States annually against a team of European players, and won each of his individual matches. Despite battling throat cancer in 2003, he remained an active player on the Senior PGA Tour until 2009. Green was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame and the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Birmingham native Hubert Green (1946-) is the most successful golfer from Alabama. He won numerous amateur and professional tournaments from the 1960s to the 1990s. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of The Birmingham News. Photograph by Steve Barnette) Hubert Green won the Bruno’s Memorial Classic in Birmingham in 1998, his first victory on the senior players’ Champions Tour. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of The Birmingham News. Photograph by Bernard Troncale) Hubert Green entered the Professional Golf Association tour in 1971 and won his last PGA title in 1985 at age 39. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of The Birmingham News. Photograph by Charles Nesbitt) Hubert Green hits from the 18th tee during the first round of the Champion’s TOUR 2005 SBC Championship at Oak Hills Country Club in San Antonio, Texas Oct. 21, 2005. (Photo by Steve Grayson/Getty Images)

