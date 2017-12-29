Crimson Tide, Clemson meet again with much on the line

Alabama and Clemson will slug it out in the College Football Playoff on the first night of 2018 at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

It will be the third time the Tide and Tigers have met on college football’s biggest stage. Alabama won the first game 45-40 in Glendale, Arizona, and Clemson won last year 35-31 in Tampa.

Both games produced national championships for the winners.

Dabo Swinney’s Clemson team (12-1) is seeded No. 1 while Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide (11-1) is seeded fourth. Alabama is a 3-point favorite.

The game will be televised by ESPN with kickoff at 7:45.

Alabama rolled to 11 straight victories this season before losing to rival Auburn 26-14 and missing the SEC Championship game.

Saban said after that game that he hoped his team would get a chance to make the College Football Playoff.

And so it happened.

“We didn’t finish like we wanted to and I think we need to show that we can do that,” Saban said after arriving in New Orleans.

“Everybody’s got to take ownership and do their job. I’ve been really pleased with how our players have prepared.”

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts practices for the Tide's New Year's Day Sugar Bowl showdown with Clemson. Anthony Averette practices for next week's Sugar Bowl. The Tide's Calvin Ridley prepares for the Clemson Tigers. Bradley Bozeman (75) and teammates get ready for next week's rematch with Clemson, the team that denied the Tide another national championship last season with a touchdown in the final seconds. Coach Nick Saban said he's pleased with his team's preparations for the Sugar Bowl game with No. 1 Clemson. Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban's goal for Monday's playoff game with Clemson is for his team to finish better than it did last year. He said he's pleased with what he sees in practices for the game.

Saban: Revenge not a factor

The Tide has been saddled with injuries, chief among them linebackers Sean Dion Hamilton and Dylan Moses, and defensive back Hootie Jones. None are expected to play.

But Saban was upbeat at Thursday’s press conference.

“The fun of it all is having success,” he said. “The fun of it all is winning the game.”

Asked by a reporter if revenge would be a factor this year, Saban was quick to say no.

“I think our players respond because they have had a lot of success. Sometimes they get a little complacent with the success they’ve had, but they respond pretty well.”

He also talked about how his team did not close the deal last year after quarterback Jalen Hurts ran 30 yards for a touchdown with two minutes left in the game, giving Alabama a 31-28 lead.

Clemson charged back and drove 68 yards to score the winning touchdown with just one second left on the clock.

In that game, Alabama was successful on just two of 15 third-down conversions.

The Alabama mantra all season has been “don’t waste a failure.”

“I don’t think we finished well,” Saban said. “Your identity as a team starts with how you finish.

“This team,” Saban said, “has an opportunity to finish this season a little better than last season.”

Nick Saban and his players bring the Tide to the kids at New Orleans' Ochsner Hospital for Children. Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban visits a patient's room at the Ochsner Hospital for Children while in New Orleans for next week's Sugar Bowl. Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts talks with the press. Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley answers a question at a New Orleans press conference. Alabama Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Brian Daboll talks with the press in New Orleans. Alabama offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman (75) talks with the press in New Orleans. Alabama running back Damien Harris (34) answers a question during a Sugar Bowl press conference in New Orleans.

Swinney: Make some new memories

Practice time in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome will be scheduled for both teams.

“It’s good to get practice time in the dome,” said Hurts.

“We were having a special (2017) season, but it kind of died down at the end,” Hurts said. “But now we’ve got a chance to make it better.”

For Clemson, the opponent and the stage are familiar, even if the venue is not.

“It’s a blessing to be here,” Swinney said. “It has been 59 years since Clemson was in the Sugar Bowl. It’s a great pleasure, a huge privilege.”

Swinney has his own pleasant memories of the Sugar Bowl. He was a member of the 1992 Crimson Tide team that defeated Miami there to win the national championship.

He said he wants his players to create their own fond memories.

“I want our players to enjoy the moment … and to win the game,” he said. “I don’t enjoy losing, ever.”

Facing the Crimson Tide on a big stage for the third straight year will be a challenge, Swinney admitted.

“Alabama is the best. They’ve been the standard. That’s never going to change,” he said.