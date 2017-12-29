On this day in Alabama history: Treaty of New Echota was signed

December 29, 1835

The United States government signed the Treaty of New Echota with representatives of the Cherokee Treaty Party, a minority political faction of the Cherokee Nation. Signed in Georgia, the treaty ceded all Cherokee land east of the Mississippi River to the United States, including land that later became Cherokee, DeKalb and Marshall counties in Alabama. Neither the Cherokee National Council nor Principal Chief John Ross approved the treaty, but it was nevertheless ratified by the U.S. Congress and became the legal basis for the forced removal of the Cherokee to Indian Territory in the West along the Trail of Tears.

Map of Georgia (detail showing Cherokee Indian territory), 1830. (Anthony Finley Co., WillOakland, Wikipedia) The signature page of the Treaty of New Echota, 1835. (National Archives and Records Administration) Map showing the Cherokee Trail of Tears and other forced relocation marches. (U.S. National Library of Medicine) Cherokee Hills Byway – Trail of Tears Exhibit at the Cherokee National Museum. (National Archives and Records Administration)

