On this day in Alabama history: Strongman Bill Kazmaier was born

December 30, 1953

Strongman Bill Kazmaier was born in Wisconsin. Kazmaier won his first World Powerlifting Championship in 1979 before moving to Auburn to aid in the creation of the National Strength Research Center. While living in Alabama, Kazmaier set several world records, including a three-lift superheavyweight total of 2,425 pounds — a 925.9-pound squat, 661.4-pound bench press, and 837.8-pound deadlift — which remained unsurpassed for more than a decade. He is best known, however, for winning the 1980, 1981 and 1982 World’s Strongest Man contests, where he dominated competitions such as truck pulling, refrigerator carrying and beer keg tossing. In 2008, a poll of experts ranked Kazmaier as the top superheavyweight of all time and “one of the strongest men who ever lived.”

