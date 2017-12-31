Here are the winter watches and warnings for Alabama this New Year’s Eve

Here is a list of current watches and advisories in effect for North and Central Alabama at this point. This post will be updated throughout this winter weather event.

Central Alabama

Winter Weather Advisory

NWS Birmingham has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that goes into effect at 3:00 a.m. Sunday to 6:00 p.m. Sunday for the following counties…

Autauga, Bibb, Chilton, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Marengo, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, and Tuscaloosa.

NWS Birmingham has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that goes into effect at 6:00 a.m. Sunday to 6:00 p.m. Sunday for the following counties…

Jefferson, Shelby, and Walker.

A light mixture of rain, freezing rain, and ice pellets are possible on Sunday, mainly between 3 a.m. and 6 p.m. A very cold air mass will be in place across western portions of central Alabama Saturday night. Temperatures are forecast to fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s by Sunday morning. Light precipitation will likely move into west Alabama just before sunrise Sunday. The mixture of wintry precipitation will last through the morning hours and taper off from north to south during the afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of freezing rain and ice pellets will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving.

Hard Freeze Warning

NWS Birmingham has issued a Hard Freeze Watch that goes into effect at 12:00 a.m. Monday through 12:00 p.m. Tuesday for the following counties…

Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Marion, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and Winston.

A very cold air mass will work into Central Alabama Sunday afternoon. This airmass will bring bitterly cold temperatures to the area for several days, with low temperatures falling into the low teens to near 20 degrees several mornings. Some areas may even see single digits on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, especially across the northern half of the area.

A Hard Freeze Warning means very cold temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions could be hazardous to property, pets, and plants.

Hard Freeze Watch

NWS Birmingham has issued a Hard Freeze Watch that goes into effect on Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning for the following counties…

Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Marion, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and Winston.

A very cold air mass will work into Central Alabama Sunday afternoon. This airmass will bring bitterly cold temperatures to the area for several days, with low temperatures falling into the low teens to near 20 degrees several mornings. Some areas may even see single digits on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, especially across the northern half of the area. Additional days may need to be added to the Watch as another shot of cold air arrives on Thursday.

A Hard Freeze Watch means well below sub-freezing temperatures are possible. Please take precautions for your property, pets, and plants.

Wind Chill Advisory

NWS Birmingham has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for expected wind chills to range from 0ºF to 5ºF. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin. Here is the list of counties and times…

From 4:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Monday morning and from 4:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. Tuesday for Blount, Cherokee, Etowah, Fayette, Jefferson, Lamar, Marion, St. Clair, Walker, and Winston counties.

A light mixture of rain, freezing rain, and ice pellets are possible on Sunday, mainly between 3 a.m. and 6 p.m. A very cold air mass will be in place across the western portions of central Alabama late tonight. Temperatures are forecast to fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s by Sunday morning. Light precipitation will likely move into west Alabama just before sunrise Sunday. The mixture of wintry precipitation will last through the morning hours and taper off from north to south during the afternoon.

A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.

North Alabama

Wind Chill Advisory

NWS Huntsville has issued a Wind Chill Advisory that goes into effect at 12:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday and at 12:00 AM to 12:00 p.m. Tuesday for the following counties…

Colbert, Cullman, De Kalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall, and Morgan.

Bitterly cold arctic front brings dangerous wind chills to the Tennessee Valley on Sunday night. A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.

South Alabama

Hard Freeze Warning

Choctaw, Clarke, Washington, Wilcox and parts of Butler, Crenshaw and Mobile counties are under a hard freeze warning starting tonight into Tuesday night.

Hard Freeze Watch

Conecuh, Covington, Escambia, Monroe and parts of Butler, Crenshaw and Mobile counties are under a hard freeze watch through Tuesday night.