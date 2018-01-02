On this day in Alabama history: Vulcan Materials first traded on the NYSE

By Graydon Rust
Alabama 200

Vulcan Materials Co. Quarry, Woodward Coal & Iron Co. Furnace, Opossum Creek vicinity, Jefferson County. (Photograph by David H. Diesing, HAER, Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division)

January 2, 1957

Birmingham-based Vulcan Materials Co. traded on the New York Stock Exchange for the first time at a price of $12.69 per share. Previously known as Birmingham Slag, Vulcan incorporated on Dec. 31, 1956, after purchasing the Vulcan Detinning Co. in New Jersey. Using capital from the public investment, the company rapidly expanded under President Eisenhower’s Federal Highway Program, becoming the nation’s leading producer of construction aggregates, crushed stone, sand and gravel used in building roads and commercial properties. Vulcan has supplied materials for well-known projects across the United States, including the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway, the Chicago O’Hare International Airport and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.


