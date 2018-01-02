James Spann: Frigid pattern continues for Alabama through Friday

James Spann: Arctic air keeps coming for Alabama this week from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

BITTER COLD MORNING: Here are some temperatures across Alabama just before sunrise:

Black Creek (just northeast of Gadsden) — 4

Ardmore — 4

Henagar — 7

Cullman — 8

Haleyville — 8

Decatur — 8

Spring Garden — 8

Fort Payne — 9

Russellville — 9

Valley Head — 9

Birmingham — 11 (wind chill index 1)

Hueytown — 12

Heflin — 12

Odenville — 12

Bessemer — 12

Jemison — 13

Pell City — 14

Northport — 14

Cottondale — 14

Birmingham’s record low for today is 5, set in 1928.

We note Birmingham has been below freezing since 3 Sunday afternoon, a total of 39 consecutive hours as of 6 this morning. Will we get above freezing today? For Birmingham, a very close call. Areas north of Birmingham should remain below freezing; to the south, temperatures reach the mid 30s. The air remains dry today with a good supply of sunshine through scattered clouds.

REST OF THE WEEK: We project a low early tomorrow in the 10- to 15-degree range; the afternoon high will be close to 40 degrees as we moderate slightly. But a new surge of colder air will be pulled southward into our state tomorrow night, and highs drop back into the low to mid 30s Thursday and Friday. The low Thursday and Friday morning will be in the teens. The air stays dry, and the sky will be mostly sunny each day.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: After a cold start Saturday morning with a low in the teens, we climb into the low 40s Saturday afternoon with a good supply of sunshine. The warm-up continues Sunday with a high in the 50- to 55–degree range and a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds thicken Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: Rain returns to Alabama Monday; amounts should be in the one-half-inch to 1-inch range, followed by colder air Tuesday and on through midweek. The air won’t be as cold as what we are dealing with now, thankfully; highs will be mostly in the 40s.

There’s no sign of any winter weather mischief, in the form of snow or ice, for Alabama for at least the next seven to 10 days.

