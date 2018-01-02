James Spann: Very cold air holds in place over Alabama

THIS AFTERNOON: Birmingham hit 33 degrees at 2 this afternoon, ending a period of 47 consecutive hours below freezing. But, to the north, sub-freezing weather continues over the northern third of Alabama, and another hard freeze is ahead tonight. Most communities will see a low between 12 and 15 degrees early tomorrow.

A disturbance will swing through the Deep South tonight, bringing some clouds. A few light snow flurries are not out of the question, but if they develop there will be no impact. This disturbance will help to spin up a rapidly deepening low off the South Atlantic Coast tomorrow, and winter storm warnings have been issued for places as far south as Tallahassee, Florida, and Valdosta, Georgia, for potential for freezing rain and some snow.

Tomorrow will be a partly sunny day with a high close to 40 degrees, but the Atlantic system will pull down yet another shot of very cold air into the Deep South tomorrow night.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Early morning lows will be in the teens; the high Thursday will be only in the low 30s, followed by mid to upper 30s Friday. The sun will be sunny both days as a very dry air mass will cover the region.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Expect a slow warming trend. Saturday morning will be very cold with a low in the teens, but we rise into the 40s Saturday afternoon with a sunny sky. Then, on Sunday, a high near 50 is likely with a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds thicken Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: Rain is likely Monday with temperatures in the 50s; colder air slides back in Tuesday and Wednesday, but the air won’t be as cold as what we are dealing with now; highs should be in the 40s. And, for now, there’s no sign of any snow or ice issues for Alabama for the next seven to 10 days.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.