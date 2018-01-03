James Spann: New shot of cold air hits Alabama tonight

FEELING A LITTLE BETTER THIS AFTERNOON: Temperatures are up around 40 degrees across north and central Alabama this afternoon with a good supply of sunshine; sure feels much better than recent sub-freezing days. While we enjoy a decent afternoon, a rapidly deepening surface low off the East Coast is bringing in big snows for cities like Savannah and Charleston; this will be a top five snowstorm for these cities.

Blizzard warnings have been issued for Norfolk/Virginia Beach, and also up north for parts of the Delaware, New Jersey and New England coasts.

TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY: A new surge of bitterly cold Arctic air invades Alabama tonight on the back side of the deep Atlantic low. We drop into the 15- to 19-degree range early tomorrow morning, and tomorrow will be sunny and cold with a high in the low to mid 30s. The situation will be pretty much the same Friday; after a low in the teens the afternoon highs will be in the 30s with a sunny sky.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday morning will be cold again with a low between 15 and 20, but we rise to near 40 Saturday afternoon with a good supply of sunshine. Then, Sunday’s high will be close to 50 as winds veer around to the south. The sky Sunday will be partly sunny, but clouds thicken Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: Rain is likely statewide Monday; amounts of one-half to 1 inch are likely, with a high in the low to mid 50s. No issues with snow or ice. Then, the rest of the week looks relatively quiet and dry with highs mostly in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Nothing like the cold air we are experiencing this week.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.