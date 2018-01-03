James Spann: More cold air arrives in Alabama tonight

James Spann: Alabama mostly in the deep freeze through Friday from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

FRIGID THROUGH FRIDAY: Temperatures are not as cold across Alabama this morning because of overnight clouds; most north and central Alabama communities are in the 19- to 25-degree range. There is a small chance we could see a few light flurries this morning, but if that happens, no impact.

The big story today is a major, rapidly deepening low forming in the Atlantic east of Jacksonville. This is producing freezing rain, sleet and some snow over North Florida and South Georgia this morning, where winter storm warnings are in effect.

Here in Alabama, we expect a mix of sun and clouds today with a high not too far from 40 degrees this afternoon. Then, tonight, another surge of very cold Arctic air rolls in here as the big low moves northward in the Atlantic, just off the East Coast.

TOMORROW/FRIDAY: We start the day tomorrow with a low in the 15- to 19-degree range, followed by a high between 32 and 35; the sky will be sunny. Pretty much the same story Friday; the North American Mesoscale and Global Forecast System models are printing a low of 14 for Birmingham early Friday morning, followed by a high in the mid 30s. The air remains very dry, and the sky will stay sunny.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Another very cold morning Saturday with a low between 15 and 19; then we warm into the low 40s Saturday afternoon with a good supply of sunshine. Sunday will be a partly sunny day with a high not too far from 50 degrees as the slow warm-up continues. Clouds thicken Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: Rain is likely statewide Monday; rain amounts of one-half to 1 inch look likely. No snow or ice issues; it will be all liquid with a high in the low 50s. Then, midweek will be cool and dry with temperatures below average, but nothing like the cold we are dealing with this week.

