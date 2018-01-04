James Spann: Very cold, dry weather continues for Alabama

James Spann: Two more days of Arctic cold for Alabama before weekend warm-up from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

FRIGID AIR: Yet another surge of Arctic air is invading Alabama this morning; temperatures are in the 15- to 25-degree range, and wind chill indices are between 5 and 15. The sky is clear, and today will be sunny but cold, with a high between 33 and 36 degrees for most central Alabama communities. Those over the northern third of the state will remain below freezing throughout the day.

TO THE NORTHEAST: Blizzard conditions are in progress over the middle Atlantic coast thanks to an intense surface low (970 mb) offshore. Snow and wind will continue to increase up through Long Island and the New England coast later today and tonight.

TOMORROW AND THE WEEKEND: Another hard freeze is ahead tonight; most places will drop into the 13- to 18-degree range early tomorrow morning with a clear sky and calm wind. Dry weather continues tomorrow through the weekend with a slow warming trend; the high tomorrow will be in the upper 30s, followed by low 40s Saturday with a good supply of sunshine both days. Sunday’s high will be close to 50 with a partly sunny sky. Clouds will thicken Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: Rain returns to the state Monday with a high in the low 50s; amounts of one-half to 1 inch are likely. No severe weather worries with a stable air mass, and thermal profiles are far too warm for any snow or ice issues. Dry weather is the story through midweek with highs mostly in the 50s; we might even touch 60 degrees Thursday. Some rain is possible toward the end of the week with another approaching cold front.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center suggests temperatures around here will be fairly close to average during mid-January.

