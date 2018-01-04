Make the most of this new year with great shows, concerts, and other activities in Can’t Miss Alabama

Love, live and laugh as you begin this new year.

Dance Across Birmingham

Dance Across Birmingham is offering free dance classes Saturday, Jan. 6 at 12:30 p.m. at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. People of all ages will enjoy hip-hop, belly dance, praise dance, African dance, Latin dance, folk dance, dance fitness and more. For more information, call the Alabama Dance Council at 205-602-3599.

Hockey

Watch the Birmingham Bulls play Evansville at the Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena Saturday, January 6 at 7:30 p.m. For ticket information, visit the website or call 205-620-6448.

Monster Jam Triple Threat Series

The Monster Jam Triple Threat Series is Jan. 6-7 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Attendees will see monster trucks, take photos and may talk to the drivers. Get tickets from monsterjam.com or call 1-800-745-3000. For group tickets, call 1-888-305-9550 or email [email protected].

Bach and Mozart for the New Year

Bach and Mozart music will be performed at the Alys Stephens Center Friday, Jan. 5 at 11 a.m. From the Coffee Series, enjoy Rameau’s “Overture to Zais”; Purcell’s “Chaconne in G minor”; Vivaldi’s “Sinfonia in G”; Bach’s “Air from Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D” and Mozart’s “Symphony No. 41, Jupiter.” For more information, follow the website.

Quilts of Gee’s Bend

The Alabama Folklife Association presents “The Quilts of Gee’s Bend” exhibition at the Hoover Public Library. An array of handcrafted quilts by African-American women will be on display through Wednesday, Jan. 31. To learn more, visit http://www.hooverlibrary.org/galleries.

‘Posing Beauty in African American Culture’

Understand art through the “Posing Beauty in African American Culture” photography exhibition. Explore popular culture, race, class and gender, which includes advertising, music, film, video, fashion and other aesthetics. Guest artists are Carrie Mae Weems, Gordon Parks, Charles “Teenie” Harris, Sheila Pree Bright, Leonard Freed, Renee Cox, Anthony Barboza, Bruce Davidson, Mickalene Thomas and Jeanne Moutoussamy-Ashe. The exhibition will be on display through Sunday, March 4 at the Mobile Museum of Art. For more information, follow this link.