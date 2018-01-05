Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2017: Alabama Bright Lights

With the start of 2018, it’s a good time to look back on some of the good things that happened in 2017. Alabama NewsCenter has tallied the results in each grouping of stories to see which ones you responded to the most, and we’re sharing your five favorites along with a story (or stories) we wanted to make sure you didn’t miss.

Whether it was something as ambitious as groundbreaking medical research or something as simple as a cookie, Alabamians were out to change lives, neighborhoods and man’s best friend through good works last year.

Here are the Alabama NewsCenter Alabama Bright Light stories you found most rewarding in 2017:

UAB is home to major research. That includes the work Megan Rich is doing. Through a partnership with Civitan International, the goal is to get medications to penetrate the blood-brain barrier in a non-invasive way. If successful, it could be revolutionary in the treatment of many diseases.

UAB brain researcher Megan Rich works for treatments that could help millions from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Montgomery is a city full of history that has been preserved for decades. But it’s oldest residential neighborhood was less certain. Enter John Veres and the Cottage Hill Foundation. Now the neighborhood is among the bright spots in the Capital City.

An Alabama Bright Light shines in Montgomery’s historic Cottage Hill neighborhood from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Sonya King has no resemblance to our perceived image of Noah from the Bible, but in her own little way she is saving animals through her Two by Two Rescue organization.

Two by Two, Alabama Bright Light Sonya King is saving and brightening animals’ lives from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Think of it as bettering lives through batter. Jim Turnipseed with Color Code Cookies is doing something phenomenal in Eastaboga.

Color Code Cookies is an Alabama Bright Light with a sweet story to tell from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Cathy Friedman first learned of the Holocaust at age 10. It would lead to a life devoted to humanitarian efforts, patronage of the arts and a relentless commitment to education on one of the worst events in human history.

Birmingham’s Cathy Friedman casts a light of remembrance against the darkness of the Holocaust from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Editor’s choice:

When he is working at his gourmet restaurant Albany Bistro in Decatur, Chef Jake Reed is looking to bring smiles and fill bellies. He’s committed to the same outcomes when he hops on his bike as part of Chefs Against Hunger.

Alabama Bright Light Jake Reed serves hungry customers while working to feed hungry kids from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.