By Chad Allen

Ed’s Seafood Shed serves platter ranked as one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die
Yo Mama's Platter receives rave reviews from its customers of Spanish Fort's Ed's Seafood Shack. (Chad Allen/Alabama NewsCenter)

Yo Mama’s Platter – it’s a dish that includes too many seafood favorites to count in one meal, including fried oysters, fish, crab claws and gumbo – and a chocolate dessert to top it all off.

And it’s garnered not only the praise of its customers, but it’s also captured the attention of the State Tourism Department as one of its 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.

Here’s more on this popular dish from Ed’s Seafood Shed in Spanish Fort.

Ed’s Seafood Shed receives recognition for Yo Mama’s Platter from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Ed’s Seafood Shed in Spanish Fort (Chad Allen/Alabama NewsCenter)
