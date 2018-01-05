James Spann: Rain returns to Alabama Monday; some ice Sunday night?

James Spann: Alabama warms up a bit this weekend from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

FRIGID MORNING: Here are some temperatures around the state just before daybreak:

Black Creek — 9

Fort Payne — 10

Valley Head — 10

Russellville — 10

Cullman — 11

Gadsden — 12

Pell City — 12

Weaver — 13

Sycamore — 14

Hueytown — 15

Talladega — 15

Heflin — 15

Anniston — 16

Bessemer — 16

Jemison — 17

Tuscaloosa — 19

Today will be sunny and cold, with a high between 37 and 40 degrees. Another hard freeze is ahead tonight; most places will be in the 15- to 19-degree range early tomorrow.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The air remains very dry tomorrow; the day will be sunny with a high in the low 40s. Then, on Sunday, with a mix of sun and clouds, we reach the upper 40s. Clouds thicken Sunday night.

SLEET/FREEZING RAIN SUNDAY NIGHT? Precipitation begins ahead of the next wave Sunday night, and with evaporative cooling, there is a chance that surface temperatures will be close to freezing late Sunday night and early Monday morning, and we will introduce the risk of a little sleet and freezing rain as it all begins, mainly for areas north and east of Birmingham. For now any impact seems to be very minimal, but we will keep an eye on trends over the weekend.

Some freezing rain is also possible over north Georgia early Monday. For those heading to the NCAA National Championship game, just be aware of the possibility; it will be a close call for Atlanta for some bridge icing early Monday. But the day will just be cold and wet with rain.

MONDAY IN ALABAMA: A good, soaking rain is likely with a high in the low 50s; rain amounts of around 1 inch are likely. This is needed rain, since the latest Drought Monitor shows parts of Alabama now in drought conditions again.

There is no risk of severe weather Monday, and probably no thunder.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Tuesday and Wednesday look dry and pleasant; we reach the upper 50s Tuesday, and the high Wednesday will be close to 60 degrees as Pacific air covers the region, as opposed to Arctic air. Rain should return by the end of the week.

