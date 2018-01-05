James Spann: Dry weekend for Alabama, then rain returns

ANOTHER VERY COLD NIGHT AHEAD: With a clear sky and light wind, temperatures will drop into the 15- to 20-degree range across much of north and central Alabama early tomorrow; this should be our last morning with lows in the teens for at least the next 10 days.

Tomorrow will be a sunny but cold day with a high in the low 40s; then we drop into the low 20s early Sunday. The day Sunday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds along with a high in the 47- to 50-degree range. Clouds will thicken late in the day.

WINTRY MIX FOR NORTHEAST ALABAMA LATE SUNDAY NIGHT? There is a chance colder pockets across northeast Alabama will see a period of freezing rain or sleet between midnight Sunday night and 6 a.m. Monday. Counties with the best chance of seeing some freezing rain are Jackson, Marshall, DeKalb and Cherokee. Some bridge icing is possible, but not especially likely, and any impact won’t last long as warm air advection kicks in and a soaking rain falls during the day Monday.

Rain amounts Monday should be in the 1-inch range; some thunder is possible, but there is no risk of severe weather. We should reach the low 50s Monday afternoon.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For fans headed to Atlanta for Monday’s national championship game, there is a window Monday morning when some freezing rain is possible across north Georgia, with potential for a little bridge icing, but this should be a temporary issue, and temperatures should be above freezing in Atlanta by late morning. Rain is likely through Monday night, so take some rain gear if you plan on walking to Mercedes Benz Stadium. The high in Atlanta Monday will be in the upper 40s.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Following the rain Monday, mild Pacific air will cover the Deep South, and we are now projecting highs in the 60s Tuesday through Thursday. We can’t rule out a few isolated midweek showers, but rain is more likely by Friday as a cold front approaches.

