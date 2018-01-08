James Spann: Cold, wet day for Alabama

James Spann: Freezing rain possible in east, northeast Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

EARLY THIS MORNING: A cold rain is falling over much of Alabama; some sleet is mixed with the rain on the leading edge. National Weather Service offices continue a winter weather advisory for far east Alabama and north Georgia because of the potential for some freezing rain; this is where temperatures are at or below freezing.

Ice is possible on bridges for a few hours early this morning; note the advisory does include I-20 from Anniston to Atlanta for fans headed to the national championship game. Temperatures will rise above freezing in the advisory area by midmorning.

Rain tapers off later today and early tonight; the high today will be in the mid 40s for most places.

MIDWEEK: A warming trend headlines the forecast; we rise into the upper 50s tomorrow, mid 60s Wednesday and upper 60s Thursday. Some spots, especially over west Alabama, could hit the low 70s Thursday afternoon. The sky will be mostly cloudy on these three days with some risk of scattered showers, but nothing too heavy or widespread.

FRIDAY/SATURDAY: A surface low is expected to move right over Alabama Friday, bringing widespread rain to the state. Temperatures could begin to fall by afternoon as colder air is pulled down on the back side of the low, and there is a chance rain could briefly change to light snow Friday night before ending. For the moment it doesn’t look like a high-impact event, but this is still five days out and we will keep an eye on model trends. Then, on Saturday, cold Arctic air settles in with a clearing sky and highs only in the 37- to 40-degree range with a chilly north wind.

SUNDAY INTO NEXT WEEK: Sunday will be sunny but cold; we begin the day around 20 degrees, followed by a high in the low 40s. Pretty much the same kind of weather Monday, followed by a midweek warm-up. Looks like the next chance of rain will come around Wednesday, Jan. 17.

