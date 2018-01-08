James Spann: Midweek warm-up coming for Alabama

RADAR CHECK: Large areas of rain are still over Alabama this afternoon; temperatures are mostly in the 40s, although a few spots over northeast Alabama are holding on to the upper 30s. All winter weather advisories have expired.

Rain will taper off tonight; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cold, with temperatures holding in the 40s. No ice worries overnight, even across northeast Alabama, where colder air lingers.

MIDWEEK: A nice warm-up is ahead for Alabama; we reach the upper 50s tomorrow and mid 60s Wednesday, followed by upper 60s Thursday — the warmest three-day stretch of 2018 so far. There will be a good bit of moisture around, however, so the sky will be mostly cloudy through midweek, and we will need to mention some risk of scattered showers each day; nothing too heavy or widespread, however.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: A deepening surface low will move right over Alabama Friday with widespread rain statewide; amounts of one-half to 1 inch are likely. On the back side of the departing low, much colder air will be pulled down into the Deep South, and it looks like we will have falling temperatures by Friday afternoon. And there is some chance the rain could briefly change to light snow or snow flurries Friday night or Saturday morning. Traditionally in cases like this, there is little impact and little accumulation, but we will keep an eye on trends in coming days.

We go back into the deep freeze Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures hold in the 30s all day Saturday with a brisk north wind, and we will drop into the 18- to 22-degree range early Sunday morning. Sunday will be sunny but cold with a high near 40 degrees. And another big freeze is expected early Monday, with upper teens likely.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cold and dry, but a warm-up is ahead for midweek. For now, it looks like a decent part of the week will be dry.

