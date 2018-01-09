James Spann: Another Arctic blast hits Alabama by the weekend

James Spann: Nice warm-up for Alabama through Thursday, then more cold from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

NO ICE ISSUES TODAY: Temperatures were well above freezing across Alabama early this morning, and we project a high in the upper 50s for most north and central Alabama communities this afternoon. The sky will be mostly cloudy, and while a few isolated showers are possible, most of the day should be dry.

TOMORROW/THURSDAY: The warm-up continues. We rise into the low 60s tomorrow, followed by upper 60s Thursday. A few spots could see 70-degree warmth Thursday afternoon for the first time in 2018. A moist air mass will continue to cover our state; the sky will be mostly cloudy both days with potential for scattered showers.

FRIDAY/SATURDAY: Rain becomes widespread across the state Friday as a cold front passes through; rain amounts of one-half to 1 inch are likely, and there is no risk of severe storms. Probably no thunder. Temperatures will go the wrong way; we begin the day in the 50s, then fall through the 40s and potentially reach the 30s by late afternoon. There is a chance the rain could change to light snow Friday night over the northern third of Alabama as cold air continues to rush in, but traditionally this doesn’t lead to much accumulation. We will mention this in the forecast, and for now any accumulation should be confined to far north Alabama, near the Tennessee border, and even there amounts should be pretty light with limited impact.

Saturday will be breezy and very cold with a clearing sky; most north Alabama communities won’t get out of the 30s with a north wind of 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY/MONDAY: These two days will be dry and cold with a good supply of sunshine. The low early Sunday and Monday mornings will be in the 18- to 23-degree range; Sunday’s high will be close to 40, followed by mid 40s Monday.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: A clipper will pull down more cold air on Tuesday; then temperatures moderate. Moisture levels will increase late in the week, with some risk of rain showers by Thursday or Friday.

REST OF JANUARY: We’re getting signals that we could get a break from the “Arctic blasts” over the latter half of January — but winter is far from over. Birmingham’s coldest temperature on record was recorded in February, and our biggest snow on record in March.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.