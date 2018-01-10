Alabama Power business customers: beware of phone scammers

They’re back: People falsely claiming to be Alabama Power employees are calling local businesses, demanding immediate payment of utility bills.

Don’t be fooled, even if your caller ID reads “Alabama Power.” These scammers are crooks trying to separate you from your money.

Here’s how the scam works: The caller claims to be a representative of Alabama Power and tells customers their account is past due and that electrical service will be turned off if a payment isn’t made immediately. The scammer then provides a telephone number to call, which sounds like Alabama Power’s automated customer service line, but is not. The phone number prompts customers to provide a credit card or bank card number.

Alabama Power does not do business this way. Customers who receive suspicious calls are urged to hang up and report it to law enforcement.

Here are some things you should know about Alabama Power, and some tips to protect yourself from utility phone scams: