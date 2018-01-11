Alabama Power volunteers keep King’s dream alive with Day of Service

Nearly 55 years after Dr. Martin Luther King gave his moving, iconic speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, his dream of transforming the world into a better place continues.

Thousands across Alabama and the nation will take part in Martin Luther King Day celebrations. Many Alabama Power employees are among those honoring King’s legacy by performing Day of Service activities in the company’s Birmingham, Eastern, Mobile, Southeast and Southern divisions.

Several members of the Magic City Chapter of the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) will kick off celebrations by volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House (RMH) in Birmingham on Jan. 12. Members will set up tables and decorate in preparation for the RMH Open House at 7 p.m. Magic City APSO President Wilbur Johnson said that RMH has added 33 guest suites, including a new family center a game room, a volunteer kitchen with a larger dining room and additional food lockers. RMH provides affordable, temporary housing for sick children and their families while receiving medical treatment in the Birmingham area.

With RMH expanding its program, Johnson, principal engineer for Regulatory Pricing at Alabama Power, said it’s the perfect time to partner with the facility.

“We basically will do everything they’ve asked us to do to help out,” Johnson said, from decorating meal tables with flowers to placing needed items in guest rooms to increase families’ comfort. “We want to give back to those who run across issues being away from home and not having things you’d readily need at hand.”

Eastern Division APSO will assist with the annual Martin Luther King breakfast at 8 a.m. at the Anniston Meeting Center on Jan. 15. Latoya Zackery, customer service representative (CSR) at the Anniston Office, and Training Coordinator Varnestra Jones are leading the project.

Mobile Division APSO members will help in a Day of Service sponsored by Partners for Environmental Progress (PEP) in Mobile on Jan. 13. Volunteers will clean Tricentennial Park sites around Three Mile Creek and One Mile Creek. Following the 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. cleanup, PEP will provide a lunch with guest speakers.

On Monday, three Southeast APSO volunteers will assist in planting vegetables at the Twelve Stones CDC Community Gardens in Eufaula. Project chair Jake Taylor, a Southeast APSO member for seven years, said that the project is part of efforts to “revive the neighborhood.”

Volunteers for Southern Division APSO will serve at the MLK Community Celebration at Troy State University’s Davis Theatre on Jan. 16. Montgomery CSR and project chair Edaine Wilson is among 12 Southern APSO members who will take tickets, hand out programs, direct visitors to seating and pin corsages during programs at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Attendees will enjoy an inspirational program of music and faith provided by the Montgomery Interfaith Choir.