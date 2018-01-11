Can’t Miss Alabama has great entertainment this weekend with Jerry Seinfeld, the Pink Bride Wedding Show and the Birmingham Boat Show

This is a fabulous weekend to be in Alabama.

Jerry Seinfeld in concert

Kick off the new year with Golden Globe winner, actor and comedian Jerry Seinfeld Thursday, Jan. 11 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex at 7 p.m. Seinfeld is known for the hit TV show “Seinfeld.”

Click here for tickets or call 1-800-745-3000.

‘Posing Beauty in African American Culture’

Understand art through the “Posing Beauty in African American Culture” photography exhibition. Explore popular culture, race, class and gender, which includes advertising, music, film, video, fashion and other aesthetics.

Explore the 'Posing Beauty in African American Culture' photography exhibition through March 4. (Lauren Kelley, Pickin', 2007, color-coupler print)

Guest artists are Carrie Mae Weems, Gordon Parks, Charles “Teenie” Harris, Sheila Pree Bright, Leonard Freed, Renee Cox, Anthony Barboza, Bruce Davidson, Mickalene Thomas and Jeanne Moutoussamy-Ashe. The exhibition will be on display through Sunday, March 4 at the Mobile Museum of Art. For more information, follow this link.

Mobile Jewish Film Festival 2018

The Mobile Area Jewish Federation and the University of South Alabama are sponsoring a variety of Jewish films Jan. 11-28. “As Seen Through These Eyes,” “I’ve Gotta Be Me,” “1945” and “Harmonia” are some of the featured films. Admission is free.

For the complete list of films, click here.

Alabama Dance Council

Dance enthusiasts will enjoy the Alabama Dance Festival Jan. 12-21. The Alabama Dance Festival and the Alys Stephens Center are co-presenting Ballet Memphis, a professional dance company based in Tennessee. Activities include performances, classes and auditions.

Follow this link for performance and ticket information. To learn more, visit www.alabamadancefestival.org or call the Alabama Dance Council at 205-602-3599.

The Pink Bride Wedding Show

The Pink Bride Wedding Show, formerly known as the Southern Bridal Show, will take care of all of your planning needs Sunday, Jan. 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 pm. at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Get a firsthand look at what is trending in the wedding world of fashion. Bride tickets include a one-year subscription to Brides Magazine. For a limited time, couples will receive a voucher for a free 14-by-22-inch photo print. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door.

Buy tickets here: https://www.thepinkbride.com/shows/birmingham/#premium-listings.

Birmingham Boat Show

Get a jump-start on the latest in boats at the Birmingham Boat Show Jan. 18-21. Boats, fishing gear, guides and related products will be featured at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. Don’t miss the seminars, marine dealers and give-a-ways. Adult tickets are $10 and children tickets are free. Show times are Jan. 18-19 from noon to 9 p.m. Jan. 20 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Jan. 21 from noon to 5 p.m.

Get a jump-start on the latest in boats at the Birmingham Boat Show Jan. 18-21. (Alabama NewsCenter / file)

To more information, visit www.birminghamboatshow.com or email [email protected].

Quilts of Gee’s Bend

The Alabama Folklife Association presents “The Quilts of Gee’s Bend” exhibition at the Hoover Public Library. An array of handcrafted quilts by African-American women will be on display through Wednesday, Jan. 31.

To learn more, visit http://www.hooverlibrary.org/galleries.

MLK Jr. Day of Service

Hands on Birmingham will clean up Minor Parkway Monday, Jan. 15. Volunteers should report at 9:30 a.m. to Minor High School at 2285 Minor Parkway in Adamsville. Volunteers should wear long pants and closed-toe shoes. Trash bags, gloves and pick-up sticks will be provided. The cleanup ends at noon followed by lunch for the volunteers.

Hands on Birmingham will clean up Minor Parkway Monday, Jan. 15. (Contributed)

For more information about the Minor Parkway cleanup, please contact [email protected] Call 205-251-5849 or 205-798-0087 or visit www.HandsOnBirmingham.org for the details.