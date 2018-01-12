On this day in Alabama history: Folsom appoints woman to appeals court

By Graydon Rust
Alabama 200

On this day in Alabama history: Folsom appoints woman to appeals court
Annie Lola Price. (Courtesy of the Alabama Women’s Hall of Fame)

January 12, 1951

Gov. Jim Folsom appointed Annie Lola Price to serve as judge of the Alabama Court of Appeals. Appointed 15 years before women could legally serve on juries, Price became the first woman to serve on a high court in Alabama. She won re-election to the position for four successive terms and, in 1969, became the presiding judge of the newly created Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals, a position she held until her death in 1972. Throughout her career, Price served as a staunch advocate for women’s rights, serving on the National Association of Women Lawyers, the League of Women Voters and the Alabama Women Lawyers Association. She was inducted into the Alabama Women’s Hall of Fame and the Alabama Lawyers’ Hall of Fame.

Read more at the Alabama Women’s Hall of Fame.

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

about-us

Alabama Power volunteers keep King’s dream alive with Day of Service

Prev Story
weather-center

James Spann: Alabama goes back into the deep freeze

Next Story

Related Stories