On this day in Alabama history: Folsom appoints woman to appeals court

January 12, 1951

Gov. Jim Folsom appointed Annie Lola Price to serve as judge of the Alabama Court of Appeals. Appointed 15 years before women could legally serve on juries, Price became the first woman to serve on a high court in Alabama. She won re-election to the position for four successive terms and, in 1969, became the presiding judge of the newly created Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals, a position she held until her death in 1972. Throughout her career, Price served as a staunch advocate for women’s rights, serving on the National Association of Women Lawyers, the League of Women Voters and the Alabama Women Lawyers Association. She was inducted into the Alabama Women’s Hall of Fame and the Alabama Lawyers’ Hall of Fame.

