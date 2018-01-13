Recipe: Stuffed Cabbage Soup

Stuffed cabbage is one of those foods that instantly takes me back to my childhood. One bite, and I am transported back to that blue-formica-topped kitchen counter watching Mom carefully roll the meat filling in the cabbage leaves.

Oddly enough, even as a child, this was one of my favorite meals. It still is. But I wasn’t a normal kid. I’d turn down a bowl of ice cream for a bowl of collard greens – or so I’m told.

So when I started seeing tons of recipes for Stuffed Cabbage Soup, I thought, “I need to do that to Mom’s recipe.” So I did. Not only is this amazingly delicious, but it’s so much easier than the original. But it still has all the great flavor.

It also warms up incredibly well. Lots of things like this often do. And this is no exception. In fact, I might actually prefer it the second day after all those flavors have time to get happy.

I can’t wait for y’all to get a bite of this! A few things to keep in mind. This recipe makes a thick soup – really more stew-like. So, if you want a thinner soup, just add some more vegetable juice. While we’re talking about vegetable juice, let me clarify that the brand I use is V8. Does that help? Also, feel comfortable being generous with the salt on this one. It takes a lot to get it where it needs to be. I didn’t put a specific amount, though, because varying juices have various amounts of sodium and I didn’t want you to end up with something that was too salty. Don’t ever be afraid to taste your food. That’s what adding salt and pepper to taste means. Enjoy!

Stuffed Cabbage Soup

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 35 minutes

Total time: 50 minutes

Serves: 8 to 10

Ingredients

5 pounds ground beef

1 small onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 (28-ounce) can petite diced tomatoes, undrained

3 cups vegetable juice (such as V8)

3 cups beef broth

1 cup rice

1 medium head cabbage, cored and chopped

salt

pepper

Instructions