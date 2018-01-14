On this day in Alabama history: President hosted missionary at White House

January 14, 1905

President Theodore Roosevelt hosted missionary and fellow of the Royal Geographical Society William Henry Sheppard Jr. at the White House. A native of Virginia, Sheppard attended seminary training at Stillman College in Tuscaloosa before traveling to the Congo Free State, today the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with Selma minister Samuel Lapsley. Sheppard spent 21 years in Africa, founding the American Presbyterian Congo Mission and becoming a noted explorer and collector of African art. In 1908, he published an article exposing atrocities committed against the Congolese people by Belgium, leading to diplomatic sanctions and the disgrace of Belgium’s King Leopold II.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

The Lapsley Memorial Church in Inbaje, of the Congo-Balolo Mission, c. 1917. (“Presbyterian Pioneers in Congo,” Wikipedia) Dr. William Morrison (left) and Dr. William Sheppard (right) with Bakuba witnesses who traveled to Kinshasa for the Sheppard-Morrison trial in 1909. (Courtesy of the Presbyterian Historical Society, Montreat, NC office; Wikipedia)

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.