On this day in Alabama history: Huntsville native launched Wikipedia

January 15, 2001

Huntsville native Jimmy Wales launched the free online encyclopedia Wikipedia with cofounder Larry Sanger. The pair founded Wikipedia as simply a side project to their peer-reviewed Nupedia, but the new website quickly outpaced the old, generating more than 15,000 articles in its first year. Today, Wikipedia encompasses more than 16 million articles written in over 260 languages. Wales later founded the nonprofit Wikimedia Foundation, which oversees Wikipedia, and the for-profit company Wikia, which hosts sites created by others using the wiki model. He was named one of “The 100 Most Influential People in the World” by Time magazine in 2006.

Wikipedia, a Web-based encyclopedia, has more than 16 million articles in some 260 languages. It was founded in large part by Alabama native Jimmy Wales of Huntsville, Madison County. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Wikipedia) Jimmy Wales with German Wikipedia book #1, 2011. (teutopress/Thomas Gebauer; Wikipedia) Jimmy Wales at Wikimania, 2015. (Vgrigas (WMF), Wikipedia)

