Hunters vie for big bucks — and money, too — in Alabama Black Belt photo contest

Colder temperatures in the region have the deer in Alabama’s Black Belt on the move, and a boost in the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association Big Buck Photo Contest prize package has sparked a run in the number of entries as the deadline draws closer.

Deer hunters are vying for prizes valued at more than $3,000 in the contest, which ends on Valentine’s Day, a week after the close of deer season. More than 40 entries have already been received.

“The generosity of so many has provided the greatest Big Buck Photo Contest prize package we’ve ever had throughout its six-year history. We are thankful for their support of our efforts to brand the region an outdoor destination,” said Pam Swanner, ALBBAA project director. “It’s this type of partnership, from those who work every day to boost the Black Belt’s economy, that will help draw attention to the great opportunities for hunters in the Black Belt.”

The new prize package for the contest, which started with the opening of bow season in October:

Also, the winner – determined by the photo that receives the most “likes” on the ALBBAA Facebook page – will receive a Lifetime Alabama Wildlife Heritage License, valued at more than $200.

Jacob Holifield, Perry County. (Contributed) Nicole Glass, Greene County. (Contributed) Abraham Ward, Greene County. (Contributed) Adam Blackmon, Dallas County. (Contributed) Aiden Autry, Greene County. (Contributed) Cassidy Terrill, Perry County. (Contributed) Jason Ledbetter, Dallas County. (Contributed) Jimmy Wilson, Conecuh County. (Contributed) Lee Calame, Dallas County. (Contributed) Patrick Howard, Hale County. (Contributed) Payne Smith, Marengo County. (Contributed) Shelby B. Hopkins, Sumter County. (Contributed)

To be eligible, the deer must be taken in the Black Belt during the 2017-2018 season and the photo must be emailed to [email protected] Photos uploaded to Facebook are not eligible, and Big Buck Photo Contest winners from 2015-16 and 2016-17 are ineligible this year. Entries should include the name of the hunter and the county where the deer was taken with the email.

The Black Belt includes the following counties: Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Crenshaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Russell, Sumter, Tuscaloosa and Wilcox.

The Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association is committed to promoting and enhancing outdoor recreation and tourism opportunities in the Black Belt in a manner that provides economic and ecological benefits to the region and its residents. For information, go to www.alabamablackbeltadventures.org.