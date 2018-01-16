Alabama Legacy Moment: Rickwood Field

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Alabama Legacy Moment: Rickwood Field
More than 100 members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame played at Birmingham's Rickwood Field, the oldest active ballpark in the U.S. (APT)

Alabama Public Television is producing a series of videos titled “Alabama Legacy Moments” that offer a quick history of the people, places and stories that have defined Alabama. Done in conjunction with the ongoing bicentennial celebration of the state that concludes in 2019, the short pieces should inspire you to learn more about the rich history of Alabama. “Alabama Legacy Moments”  are sponsored by the Alabama Bicentennial Commission and the Alabama Broadcasters Association.

This “Legacy Moment” is Rickwood Field.

Alabama Legacy Moment: Rickwood Field from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

