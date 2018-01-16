Birmingham remembers the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

This week, the nation paused to remember the life and work of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Monday marked the birthday of the civil rights icon and the observance of the King Holiday.

Dr. King, had he been alive, would have celebrated his 89th birthday Monday, Jan. 15. (file) Civil rights leaders, including Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth (left), join Dr. King. (file) Civil rights leaders, including Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth (left), join Dr. King. (file) Civil rights leaders and wife Coretta Scott King join Dr. King. (file) Dr. King is joined by wife Coretta. (Library of Congress)

Hundreds attended events hosted throughout the weekend in the Magic City, including the annual Unity Breakfast held Monday morning at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC). Community, corporate and political leaders attended the breakfast.

This year’s guest speaker was Alabama’s recently elected U.S. Sen. Doug Jones. Jones said the significance of this year’s breakfast was that the community now has an opportunity to have a renewed conversation about what it takes to move forward. He went on to say he believes 2018 will be a watershed moment because he believes people are engaged and motivated to make a difference.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin brings greetings at the King Unity breakfast. (Chris Jones/Alabama NewsCenter) Young Birmingham student recites Dr. King’s I Have a Dream speech at the Unity breakfast. (Chris Jones/Alabama NewsCenter) Mayor Woodfin introduces Sen. Jones as speaker of Unity Breakfast. (Chris Jones/Alabama NewsCenter) Interpretive dance was included as part of the King Unity breakfast. (Chris Jones/Alabama NewsCenter) Sen. Jones, as the featured King Unity breakfast speaker, praised Birmingham voters for being engaged. (Chris Jones/Alabama NewsCenter) Audience members were invited to join hand in hand at King Unity breakfast singing We Shall Overcome. (Chris Jones/Alabama NewsCenter)

Other events included an annual wreath-laying ceremony, march to Kelly Ingram Park, and Love Feast held at Boutwell Auditorium.

[The Ballard House exhibit]

Other events continue this week, such as The Soul of Giving exhibit at The Ballard House. The exhibit is free and open to the public and highlights the philanthropic work of Birmingham change agents. The Ballard House is at 1420 Seventh Ave. North.