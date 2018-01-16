Winter Storm Inga expected to affect all of Alabama

Winter Storm Inga moving across Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

HARD FREEZE WARNING

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Birmingham AL

1112 AM CST Tue Jan 16 2018

VERY COLD CONDITIONS INTO THURSDAY MORNING

HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9:00 PM THIS EVENING TO 9:00 AM CST THURSDAY

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Hard Freeze Warning, which is in effect from 9 PM this evening to 9:00 AM CST Thursday. The Hard Freeze Watch is no longer in effect.

* TEMPERATURES… A range of 9 to 20 degrees is expected Wednesday morning. A range of 12 to 19 degrees is expected Thursday morning.

* Impacts… prolonged exposure to these temperatures could result in exposed water pipes freezing and possibly bursting, as well as killing sensitive vegetation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Hard Freeze Warning means temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees or below are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

WIND CHILL ADVISORY

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Huntsville AL

324 AM CST Tue Jan 16 2018

Accumulating snowfall expected today, followed by dangerously low wind chills overnight…

.A strong cold front will continue to push southeastward through the region early this morning, with a band of light snow expected to follow the passage of this front. The band of snow will shift slowly eastward today, exiting the region early this evening. Temperatures will remain below freezing during this event, and any snow that falls will accumulate on exposed surfaces. Bitterly cold air will move into the region beginning later this afternoon, with temperatures expected to plummet into the 5 to 10 degree range overnight. The combination of cold temperatures and north winds of 5 to 15 mph will lead to dangerously low wind chills.

WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6:00 PM CST THIS EVENING TO 9:00 AM CST WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT… Snow is expected throughout the day, with dangerously low wind chills expected overnight. Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the morning commute. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 2 inches are expected. Expect wind chills overnight to range from zero to 5 below zero.

* WHERE… All of North Alabama

* WHEN… From 6 PM CST this evening to 9 AM CST Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.

_________________________

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Birmingham AL

236 AM CST Tue Jan 16 2018

SNOW EXPECTED TO BRING SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS TO MOST OF CENTRAL ALABAMA TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING

An arctic cold front will enter northwest Alabama Tuesday morning and move southeastward across central Alabama Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. This front should have enough moisture and lift to generate a band of light to moderate snow, which could potentially affect all of central Alabama. A second band of heavier snow may also develop across the southeast portions of the area Tuesday night and possibly produce higher snowfall totals in this area. Though snowfall totals are forecast to remain less than 2 inches, impacts to travel could be significant due to temperatures falling into the 20s and teens Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night.

WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9:00 PM THIS EVENING TO 9:00 AM CST WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT… Snow expected. Very cold wind chills expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the evening commute. Total snow accumulations of up to one and a half inches are expected, but isolated higher amounts cannot be ruled out. Expect wind chills to range from 5 above zero to 5 below zero.

* WHERE… All of Central Alabama

* WHEN… From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Birmingham AL

145 PM CST Mon Jan 15 2018

SNOW MAY BRING SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS TO MUCH OF CENTRAL ALABAMA TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING

An Arctic cold front will enter Northwest Alabama Tuesday morning and move southeastward across Central Alabama Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. This front should have enough moisture and lift to generate a band of light to moderate snow, which could potentially affect all of our forecast area. We will need to watch and see if a second band can develop across the southern third of the area during the evening and provide a higher total down there as well. Though snowfall amounts are expected to remain less than 2 inches, impacts to travel could be significant due to temperatures falling into the 20s as the snow occurs.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6:00 AM TUESDAY TO 6:00 AM CST WEDNESDAY

* WHAT… Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions, especially during the evening commute on Tuesday. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch are expected, with locally higher totals of up to two inches.

* WHERE… All counties in Central Alabama.

* WHEN… From 6:00 AM Tuesday to 6:00 AM CST Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow, means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use extreme caution while driving.

________________________

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Huntsville AL

354 AM CST Mon Jan 15 2018

…Accumulating snow expected on Tuesday…

A strong cold front will move through the region late Monday night, with temperatures falling below freezing by midnight. Meanwhile, a band of light snow is expected to develop behind the front and enter northwest Alabama by sunrise on Tuesday. This band of light snow will continue to move through the area during the day before exiting the area shortly after sunset. Although snow accumulations will generally remain below 1 inch, temperatures are expected to be in the lower to mid 20s areawide. This could create hazardous travel conditions through the day.

Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin counties

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY

* WHAT…Light snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the morning commute on Tuesday. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch are expected.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

________________________

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Huntsville AL

354 AM CST Mon Jan 15 2018

Madison, Morgan, Marshall, Jackson, DeKalb, Cullman counties

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM CST TUESDAY

* WHAT…Light snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the evening commute on Tuesday. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch are expected.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…From 6 AM to 9 PM CST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

________________________

The timeline for winter weather advisory, hard freeze warning and wind chill advisory for Southwest Alabama:

________________________

Low temperatures and winter precipitation are also expected in the Wiregrass tonight.