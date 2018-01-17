On this day in Alabama history: Alva Belmont born in Mobile

January 17, 1853
Women’s suffrage leader Alva Smith Vanderbilt Belmont was born in Mobile. The daughter of a cotton merchant, Belmont eventually joined the highest rungs of New York society through marriages into the wealthy Vanderbilt and Belmont families. Belmont later used that wealth and status to promote a radical approach to suffrage reform that included sponsored parades, mass meetings and pro-strike rallies. She joined the National Woman’s Party (NWP) in 1914 and spent much of her time organizing special events and fundraising for a wide range of women’s rights across international borders. In 2016, President Barack Obama designated the NWP’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., as the Belmont-Paul Women’s Equality National Monument in honor of Belmont and suffragist Alice Paul.
