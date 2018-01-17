Singer-songwriter Egeland kicks off Alabama Music Maker series

Birmingham native singer-songwriter Rebecca Egeland has been sharing her original songs on YouTube since 2013, giving a growing audience a peek into her range of vocal and instrumental talents.

Singing since childhood, Egeland discovered the ukulele in college when a dorm neighbor invited her to sing along during study breaks at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She would soon receive her first instrument in 2012.

“It was the last gift my mom ever gave me,” said Egeland, whose mother died in January 2013. Soon after, Egeland began writing songs in her mother’s honor and began performing live in 2016.

“Music is a lot of different things for a lot of different people,” said Egeland, a Southern Company Services research specialist. “It bridges gaps between generations, helps people grieve, brings people joy, bridges gaps between languages. It’s something more powerful than any one of us would be.”

Rebecca Egeland is an Alabama Music Maker who channels personal loss into joyful sounds from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Egeland will kick off the Alabama Music Makers series with a performance on Friday, Jan. 19, from noon to 12:30 p.m. in the Alabama Power Corporate Headquarters atrium.

She cites Billie Holiday, Adele, Sam Smith and Billy Joel as some of her favorite artists, but she is most inspired by the words and life of her mother, who encouraged her to pursue her love of music.

Egeland is most comfortable expressing her emotions in front of an audience. She has been performing around the Magic City, with regular shows at well-known rock/alternative-rock venue The Nick. She has a number of upcoming private and public events scheduled in the region.

Egeland is looking forward to her future in music, including the completion of her album, “Only the Good,” due this year.

