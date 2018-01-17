James Spann: Another frigid night for Alabama, but warmer days ahead

SUB-FREEZING AFTERNOON: Temperatures are mostly in the 20s across Alabama this afternoon; the average high for Birmingham on Jan. 17 is 54. At least the sun is shining brightly as dry air has moved into our state after a messy 24-hour period of snow and ice. Visible satellite imagery shows the snow cover nicely:

We project a low between 12 and 18 degrees for most places early tomorrow, but where snow cover lingers, a few spots could reach the single digits again. The lowest temperature I saw this morning was 2 degrees, atop Chandler Mountain in St. Clair County near Steele.

TOMORROW THROUGH THE WEEKEND: The weather will be dry on these four days with a warming trend. We reach the low 40s tomorrow, and low 50s Friday with a good supply of sunshine. Saturday will be a sunny day with a high in the mid to upper 50s, and low 60s are likely by Sunday with a partly to mostly sunny sky.

NEXT WEEK: A deep low will develop over the Great Lakes Sunday night, and the trailing cold front will bring a band of showers into Alabama Monday. Some thunder is possible, but for now no severe weather is expected with the lack of instability and weak dynamic support. Rain amounts Monday should be around one-half inch.

Then, dry, cool weather is the story for the rest of the week with highs mostly in the 50s and lows in the 30s, right at seasonal averages for late January in Alabama.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.