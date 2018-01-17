James Spann: Sunshine returns to Alabama, but it stays below freezing

James Spann: Snow-coated Alabama stays in the freezer today from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

SINGLE-DIGIT COLD: Temperatures have fallen into the single digits across parts of north Alabama this morning.

And snow was still falling over the southeast counties of the state just before daybreak.

Some of the heaviest snow with this event came over east-central Alabama; much of Chambers County reports 2 to 3 inches early this morning. Also seeing some 2-inch totals near Talladega and Prattville. And measurable snow deep into south Alabama as well.

Amounts elsewhere were generally 1 inch or less, in line with the forecast.

The winter weather advisory for southeast Alabama will be canceled soon as the snow ends and the sky clears. Today will be sunny but cold, most of north and central Alabama will remain below freezing all day, and a brisk northwest wind of 10 to 20 mph will make it feel colder. Hopefully the sun, wind, and dry air will help with the sublimation/evaporation process, but some secondary roads will probably stay icy through tonight, especially where heavier snow came down yesterday and last night.

The low early tomorrow morning will be in the mid teens for most places with a clear sky and light wind.

WARMER DAYS: With a sunny sky, we rise to near 40 Thursday afternoon and into the low 50s Friday as a warming trend begins. Then, over the weekend, upper 50s are likely, followed by low 60s Sunday. The weekend will stay rain-free, although some scattered clouds will show up Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Showers are likely Monday as a cold front moves in from the west; some thunder is possible, but for now it doesn’t look like a severe weather setup. For the middle of the week, the weather will be dry with seasonal temperatures; highs in the 50s, lows in the 30s.

