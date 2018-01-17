Sloss Fest 2018 will bring Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton, Arcade Fire and more to Birmingham

The fourth annual Sloss Music & Arts Festival will bring more than 40 acts, including Alabama’s own Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Waxahatchee and Moon Taxi, along with bill-toppers Chris Stapleton, Arcade Fire and GRiZ.

Sloss Fest announced the lineup this morning. These are the artists set to perform July 14-15:

Chris Stapleton

Arcade Fire

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

GRiZ

Paul and the Broken Bones

Vance Joy

The War on Drugs

Moon Taxi

Louis The Child

Vic Mensa

LANY

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Margo Price

Hippie Sabotage

Jai Wolf

Quinn XCII

PVRIS

Nikki Lane

Big Freedia

Waxahatchee

Brent Cobb

White Reaper

The Spencer Lee Band

Morgan Saint

Walden

Super Doppler

*repeat repeat

Matt Maeson

The Brummies

Patrick Droney

Arlie

Joel Madison Blount

Flagship.

And on the Seasick Records Stage:

Dead Fingers

Captain Kudzu

Heath Green & The Makeshifters

Shocks

Love Moor

Lady Legs

Will Stewart

Taylor Hunnicut.

All tickets are two-day weekend passes and go on sale Friday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. at SlossFest.com. General admission, Iron, VIP and Boss passes will be available. A limited number of two-day general admission passes start at $130 plus fees. Ticket prices will increase as allotments run out. Payment plan options will be available. Two-day Iron passes start at $210 plus fees and grant access to three air-conditioned tents on site. VIP tickets ($350) offer many exclusive amenities, including air-conditioned lounges and special viewing areas at the Blast and Steam stages, special entrance lanes and a limited edition 2018 poster. Full details can be found at SlossFest.com.

The Boss Pass ($850) returns for 2018 with the “Ultimate Sloss Fest Experience.” Boss Pass holders receive exclusive access to premium, up-close viewing areas on the Blast and Steam stages, an air-conditioned exclusive Boss Lounge, complimentary food provided by Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint and beverages (including adult beverages) at special Boss Bars in the VIP areas and Iron Tents. They include Boss Parking directly across from the festival gate, a private entrance and other perks.

The Sloss Fest Beer Garden, the Sloss Metal Arts Program with live iron pouring demonstrations, the API Poster Show, and artists and craft vendors will be back this year.

As Sloss Fest draws closer, Alabama NewsCenter will begin running profiles of all the artists scheduled to perform at Sloss Fest.