On this day in Alabama history: Bobby Goldsboro was born in Florida

January 18, 1941

Singer Bobby Goldsboro was born in Florida. Goldsboro moved to Dothan as a teenager and joined a high school band called The Webs, who later relocated to Auburn University for college. In 1961, The Webs joined singer Roy Orbison as a backup band for several shows, which turned into a three-year tour that included headlining with the Beatles for two weeks in England. Goldsboro left The Webs in 1964 in favor of a successful solo career that included 16 Top Forty hits, the chart-topping single “Honey,” which sold more than 1 million records, and the highly rated “The Bobby Goldsboro Show.” He was inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in 1999.

